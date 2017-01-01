Our recipes contain 100% organic dried yogurt from Hawthorne Valley Farm (basically a private resort for cows) in upstate New York.
Fresh is Best
Because each Wim-Bowl is frozen on the spot, it’s creamier, smoother, and honestly, just tastes better. No more freezer burn or months old cartons - just freshly made frozen yogurt.See How It Works
More Yogurty, Less Sugary
Organic Yogurt
Probiotics
Each recipe contains 1 billion cfu of GanedenBC30, an added probiotic culture that supports digestive and immune health.
Less Sugar. Sweet.
Our recipes are subtly sweetened with natural honey, so they contain less sugar than Pinkberry and Talenti.
Here’s how we stack up against the major players when it comes to the facts. These numbers are based on a ½ cup serving of each company’s strawberry flavor.
Wim
14g
Sugars
108
Calories
17g
Carbs
Pinkberry
22g
Sugars
110
Calories
23g
Carbs
Talenti
26g
Sugars
170
Calories
26g
Carbs
Easy. Almost, too easy.
Easy.
Whether you’re making it or enjoying it, frozen yogurt should never be hard. That’s why Wim is literally one button - press it, and the machine gets really, really, cold. It’s quiet, compact, and clean-up free.Designed and assembled in the USA
We couldn’t make it any easier if we tried, because trust us, we did.
Let's
Frozen
Yogurt
We’re not saying that when you buy this appliance your home will become an effortlessly elegant frozen yogurt sanctuary...but we’re not not saying that either.
Wim Appliance
$299 + Free Starter Pack
It all comes down to this, either you choose fresh frozen yogurt...or you come back later.Buy Now